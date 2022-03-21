Correction to Dates on 2022 Greek Easter Bread Sale

The annual Easter bread sale that is hosted by the Assumption Greek Orthodox Philoptochos experienced an error in recent advertising. The recent ad that was published during the week of March 14 was from two years ago.

Those interested should note that the deadline for ordering bread this year is Sunday, April 3. The pickup dates are on April 10 from noon to 4 p.m. and April 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Those that wish to obtain more information or place an order may call Vale Himonas at (435) 637-4367 or Pam Cha at (435) 820-6628. Orders may also be mailed to Philoptochos Society, P.O. Box 688, Price, Utah 84501.