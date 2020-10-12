Cory Daley

Our beloved son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew and friend Cory Max Daley returned to his heavenly father on October 10th, 2020. Cory was 30 years old, born on June 27th, 1990 in Price, Utah to Danny Daley and Lisa Olsen. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Cory had a compassionate, generous and kindhearted soul with a contagious smile. He loved people and was an amazing friend who would always be there for you, and anyone who met him could not help but love him and his positive and outgoing personality. He was especially close with both his Grandma Flora and Grandma Grace. Cory grew up in Huntington, Utah where he enjoyed being with family, friends and various outdoor activities such as hiking, riding 4 wheelers and camping. He was a 2008 graduate of Emery High School.

Cory was an exceptionally hard worker, who loved to travel and see new places. His passion for exploring the world led him to start training to become a flight attendant with American Airlines May 9th, 2016, and he graduated June 22nd, 2016. Cory loved being a flight attendant and meeting many new friends while traveling the world together.

He is survived by his father Danny Daley, stepmother Tammi Daley, brother Jesse Olsen, sister Lindsey Soderburg, grandfather Bill Olsen, stepbrother Andy Anderson, stepsisters Jamie Allyn and Jennifer Anderson, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Lisa Olsen, grandparents Max and Flora Daley, and grandmother Grace Olsen. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends whose lives he touched. You are forever in our hearts Cory; we will miss all the love and joy you brought the world.

Viewing services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home in Huntington, Utah on Friday October 16th, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:30, with graveside services immediately following at 2:00 PM at Huntington Cemetery.

