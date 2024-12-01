Cottonwood Colts Round Up

Addie is a great student. If anyone needs help Addie will jump at the change to help them. She works hard in class and she’s started to read! Way to go Addie.

Bobby has been working hard on his addition and subtraction facts. His growth is amazing. Way to go Bobby!

Annica is a very dependable student. I know I can always count on her to do the right thing even when no teacher is around. She is someone I can trust and rely on. She is a huge help in the classroom.

ChanLee has been helping her classmates in class. She has been empathetic to those she sits by. She has worked hard at improving her handwriting and other things that her teacher has asked of her.