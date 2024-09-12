Cottonwood Elementary Celebrate Colts Round Up

CWE Press Release

We would love to announce our students that are amazing and awarded for our Colt’s Round Up.

Rayden is always kind to everyone. He works hard in class. He is a great example.

Wranger is a friend to everyone. He is always shining and being kind. He is a terrific worker who tries his best. He follows directions.

Kashton works very hard in class and follows directions. He is kind and helpful to everyone. He sets a good example for his classmates.

Jentri works hard in class and always does her best. She sets a good example for others. She is kind and caring.