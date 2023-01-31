Cottonwood Elementary Celebrates 100 Days

Students at Cottonwood Elementary reached a milestone on Friday as they celebrated the 100th school day of the 2022-23 year. Students got in the spirit as they seemingly aged overnight, coming dressed as seniors for the day.

The Colts donned curlers, wrinkles, canes and more to commemorate the milestone. The day puts students over the hump of the school year as they have only 80 days left before summer begins.

“We had a great day and we are looking forward to the next 80,” Cottonwood Elementary shared.