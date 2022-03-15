Cottonwood Elementary Celebrates Art Week

By Julie Johansen

Last week, March 7-11, Cottonwood Elementary celebrated art week. The culmination of the festivities was on Friday, March 11.

This day was filled with art rotations taught by local artists. The students had an amazing time participating in dance, clay sculpting, creating musical instruments, acrylic pours and photography. These activities were very hands-on and kept the students engaged.

Following the morning art activities, sack lunches were ready for the students in the lunchroom. This activity was planned to take place outside, but the weather forced the students to remain indoors.

Cottonwood staff and students expressed gratitude to J.R. Jones, Emery School District Elementary Supervisor, as well as Maegan Wilberg, Brittany Cox, Jacqueline Blackham and Alisha Hughes, who all gave their time to come enrich the lives of the students.