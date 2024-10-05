Cottonwood Elementary “Colts Round Up”

Carson is a hard worker. She always does her very best work. She is kind to others and she is a great rule follower. She is an example to others.

Jodi is a ROCK STAR when it comes to addition. Her good attitude and perseverance always pay off. She is kind and caring and we are so glad that we have her as an example to others in our school.

Krashe is a friend to everyone! He is always smiling and trying to do his best at whatever he is working on. Even when others are misbehaving he is still following all of the school rules. He is a kid you can count on!

Lachlan works hard to get his work done. He is kind to others. I can always count on Lachlan to be on task. He is a great student and friend.