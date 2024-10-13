Cottonwood Elementary “Colts Round Up”

Keldon is a shining star in first grade. He always has a positive attitude, is a friend to everyone, and always dependable.

BrexLee gets done with her assignments, she loves to go around and help her classmates who are still working. She is patient and kind with them. She knows hoe to encourage without giving the answers.

Kanzley works very hard in class to learn, follows directions, and is a great example to her classmates. She is also a kind a caring friend to others.

Erin completes all of her class work and participates in a lot of extension learning. She is helpful to others. She shows leadership skills and always has a great attitude.