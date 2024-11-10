Cottonwood Elementary Colts Round Up

Emry is an awesome girl! She is kind to everyone. She works hard in class. She always makes her work look so nice and neat. Way to go Emry!

Cooper is an amazing friend to everyone. He makes everyone feel included. He works hard in school and always does his best work.

JJ shows so much independence by making sure he is here at school every day. He takes care of his things and gets his work done. He is showing up in a big way and I know he can do amazing things.

Jay has worked really hard to finish his work in class. During spelling practice he got right to work and was able to finish too.