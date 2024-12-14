Cottonwood Elementary Colts Round Up

COLTS ROUND UP

Nicolas is always kind to everyone. He is always quiet in class. He is a great reader. He tries really hard in school. Nicolas is such an awesome kid.

Josi is a shining star in first grade. She is an awesome example of kindness, dependability, and hard work. Thanks Josi!

Bryella is always at school. She is always participating in class activities. She has a smile on her face and a positive attitude.

Aspen is a great example to her classmates. She is a hard worker and helps those around her. She has a gentile demeanor and looks out for the good of others.

Mavey is a dedicated student who completes every assignment. She is very organized. She sets high standards for herself and works to achieve them. She has a fun outgoing personality and is friendly to everyone in the class.