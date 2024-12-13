Cottonwood Elementary Colts Round Up

Riker has been working really hard on some self regulation skills in class. He has done a great job! His work in class is improving. He is a friend to everyone and he always has a smile on his face.

Pax is always offering a helping hand. He is a good friend to everyone and works hard in school. He sets a great example for others.

Tucker has really tried his best to follow directions the first time. He is also working on his handwriting and taking the time to write neatly. His teacher is so proud of him for his effort and growth this month.

Eli has grit. He ensures he completes and understands each assignment, even spending extra time to finish things. He has a great attitude and a fun personality. He also is patient with his classmates and sets an example for others.