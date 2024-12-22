Cottonwood Elementary Colts Round Up

Anastasia works really hard in class. She has the most beautiful handwriting and she has mastered her adding 0-5. Great job Ana!

Bri is a shining star in first grade. She has been working hard in math and is becoming an addition and subtraction expert!

Evelynne is a hard worker. She strives to do her best and asks questions if she doesn’t understand she is a great example.

Hidey is very dependable. If she says she will do something, she always gets it done. One of her talents is writing. She is helpful in class, always has a positive attitude, and is willing to help others.