Cottonwood Elementary Highlights Jr. Steam Makers

With the arrival of the end of the school year, Cottonwood Elementary wished to highlight the Jr. Steam Maker program.

This was hosted each Tuesday during lunch recess as well as during the Monday after school program. The school staff expressed their excitement that 14 teams worked with Lego WeDo 2.0 building sets.

Working in conjunction, 82 different robots were created and programmed throughout the year.

“Way to go Jr. Steam Makers,” the elementary school shared. “Taking library to new heights.”