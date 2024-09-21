Cottonwood Elementary “Student of the Week”

Izabella Jacobsen

She is new to our school this year and we are very excited to have her join us as a Cottonwood Colt. She moved here from Tooele, Utah. Bella always listens and works hard in class. She is kind and responsible. Her teacher, Mrs. Tuttle, appreciates how thoughtful she is toward others. Bella enjoys PE while at school. She likes to play football. Her favorite food is ham fried rice. Her favorite quality in a friend is someone that is fun and can relate to her. She loves the color purple. An interesting fact about her is that she can understand german. Bella’s suggestion to find success is to listen to your teacher.