Cottonwood Elementary Student of the Week

Erin Tuttle

Erin Tuttle is the student of the week at Cottonwood Elementary. She is an excellent student who always turns in quality work. She is highly motivated to learn, always enthusiastic, and always positive in class. She is a great role model to her classmates. She is always willing to help others too. She sets high standards for herself and works hard toward reaching her goals. Her teacher, Mrs. Tuttle knows she can always count on her. Erin enjoys reading while at school. She likes to play softball. Her favorite quality in a friend is someone that is honest and trustworthy. She loves the color green. An interesting fact about her is she was born with red hair. Erin’s suggestion to find success is to keep persevering!