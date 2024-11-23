Cottonwood Elementary Student of the Week

Mavey – 5th Grade

Mavey has a fun outgoing personality and is a friend to everyone. She is very organized and helpful in class. She enjoys sports and sleeping. Mavey is an excellent student who sets high standards for herself and is a good example to her peers in Mrs. Tuttle’s 5th Grade class. Mavey loved to read and play softball. Her favorite food to eat is chicken. The best quality that she likes to find in a friend is a caring personality. Her favorite color is light green. A fun fact about her is that she has never broken a bone. Her suggestion to find success is “If you dream it, you’ve got to achieve it!”