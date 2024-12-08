Cottonwood Elementary Student of the Week

Eli has a gift. He ensures he completes and understands each assignment, often spending extra time to finish. He has a great attitude and a fun personality. He also is very patient with his classmates and sets an example for others. Eli’s favorite thing about school is reading. He loves to play football. He enjoys eating orange chicken and hamburgers. Eli’s favorite quality in a friend is honesty. His favorite color is green. A fun face about Eli is that he is double-jointed on his pinky toe. His suggestion for finding success is HARD WORK!