In keeping with the tradition of the holiday, the students of Cottonwood Elementary were invited to dress up in their Halloween costumes on the Friday before Halloween in celebration.

The students were then given the chance to show off their costumes as the school hosted its annual costume parade that afternoon.

Students disguised themselves as skeletons, clowns, Transformers, cats, princesses, witches and more before parading around the block for friends, family and staff to enjoy.