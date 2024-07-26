Cottonwood Elementary Welcomes New Principal

By Julie Johansen

Cottonwood Elementary received a new principal on July 1 after Mr. John Hughes accepted a new position at the South Eastern Service Center in Price.

Mrs. Tiffany Truman Cowley, a long time resident of Huntington Utah, is the wife of Briant Cowley and daughter of Rick and Julie Truman of Cleveland and Lori Ann and Kerry Larsen of Huntington. She has four children and has an invested interest in the success of the Emery School District opportunities for students.

Cowley was interviewed among candidates by the Emery School District and was selected. As a senior at Emery High School, Cowley was an intern at Huntington Elementary. She began substitute teaching for the district while she attended Utah State University Eastern to obtain her Bachelor’s of Elementary Education with emphasis in Language Arts and a Certification in Child Development.

After graduating college she worked as a Paraprofessional in Title 1 and SPED at Ferron Elementary. The following year she began teaching there. She later transferred to Huntington Elementary, where she was working prior to this new role. Cowley recently completed her Masters in Educational Administration through Grand Canyon University.

Cowley had the opportunity to complete some of her student teaching at Cottonwood Elementary and is familiar with the school. She has had the opportunity to work with the staff on her district PLC teams. While she has been teaching, she has had the opportunity to serve as a mentor teacher and an instructional coach working with teachers across the district.

Cowley has served this last year on the district leadership team and has appreciated the opportunity to support teachers in this role. She is committed to supporting teachers and staff at Cottonwood Elementary as they support their scholars. She is very excited to become a member of the Orangeville community as she serves in the role of principal in their school. Her number one goal this year is to provide STEAM opportunities and support critical thinking processes for students and they Learn How To SURF and focus on being Scholars, United, Resilient, and Friends.