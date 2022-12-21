Cottonwood Students Dance to Christmas Classics

By Julie Johansen

The entire student body at Cottonwood Elementary danced to an auditorium filled with family and friends on Monday. Each class performed separately, dancing to their favorite Christmas carol.

The evening began with lighted plates in the hands of Mrs. Rasmussen’s kindergarten students. The students clapped the plates in rhythm to the “Nutcracker.” First grade students in Mrs. Norton’s class then slapped the floor with plastic cups in time with “Sleigh Ride.”

Mrs. Atwood’s second grade students were sparkly snowflakes dancing to the tune of “Winter Wonderland.” Third grade students of Mrs. Taney’s class rocked around the Christmas tree with candy canes. The fourth grade students of Mrs. Alton’s class were all snowmen following the tune of Frosty while Mrs. Tuttle’s fifth grade students did a couple dance to “I’ll be Home with Bells On.”

With all grades lined up on the auditorium floor, the finale was a presentation of “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.”