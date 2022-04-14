Cottonwood Students Enjoy Breakfast With the Easter Bunny

By Julie Johansen

The Easter Bunny brightened up breakfast for students and faculty at Cottonwood Elementary on Wednesday morning. He greeted the students as they entered the lunchroom for breakfast prior to going to their classrooms. He was invited by the school librarian, Shawna Carroll, and the food service department, with Cara Jenkins at the lead.

Many parents also brought their preschoolers to take advantage of pictures with the Easter Bunny. Just outside the lunchroom was a table of books available for the students to choose from for an Easter surprise. The room was decorated with Easter fun for the festivities, and the students were excited to meet the iconic bunny.