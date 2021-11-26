Cottonwood Students Participate in Storybook Character Potato Parade

A parent night was hosted last week at Cottonwood Elementary School and during the event, Mrs. Carroll organized a reading activity that was credited as amazing.

The Storybook Character Potato Parade was a huge hit. Students that wished to participate were given a potato to decorate as well as a short book character form to fill out. A committee chose three grand champions and nine top-picks from the creations.

“Our students did not disappoint in their creativity,” Cottonwood Elementary staff shared. “Thank you students for your participation and a huge thank you to Mrs. Carroll for hosting the event.”