Cottonwood Students Treated to Holiday Lunch

Before the holiday break, students at Cottowood Elementary were treated to a Christmas lunch. School staff worked tirelessly to prepare a full holiday feast for the students.

“We enjoyed a wonderful Christmas lunch together as a school,” Cottonwood Elementary shared. “Cara and her helpers in the kitchen worked their usual magic and created a wonderful holiday meal.”

The entire school, including students and staff, joined together to enjoy the meal. Offerings including turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, pie and more.