Cottonwood’s Character Con Winners Announced

By Julie Johansen

During the month of February, Cottonwood Elementary hosted its second annual Character Con contest. During this literacy enhancement learning exercise, the students were asked to design their favorite storybook characters.

This year, 40 students participated in the exercise. Faculty and staff at the school were then asked to vote for their favorite design to determine the winners.

The winner for the upper grades was fifth grade student Jaden Reed and the winner for the lower grades was Erin Tuttle. These students were each awarded a prize for their efforts.