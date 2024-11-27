Cougars Edge Out Carbon in First Dual

The Carbon girls wrestling team had the first dual of the season against the Union Cougars on Tuesday. Of the fourteen matches, five of them had to be forfeited due to no opponent in the weight class, giving Gabriela Bencomo, Kallie Lefler, and Emma Parker the win in their classes.

Chloe Parker, Sienna Alderson and Rickelle Collins would get the better of their opponents, receiving six points each for their team, earning their wins by fall. The Carbon squad would eventually fall in a very close dual, only missing a tie by six points, ending at 36-42, in favor of the Cougars.

In the extra events, Kaitlyn Palmer, Alizah Trostle and Madison Arroyo would earn a win, as well as Litty Provost, earning two wins over a couple different opponents.

The girls are right back at it the following day for a meet up north. Wednesday, they will compete at the “2024 Girls Brawl at the Hall”, which is the annual event held in Herriman Utah at Providence Hall. Carbon will be joined by around 20 other teams, for a great test to all the athletes before the holiday.

Following the Brawl, Carbon will host the always-tough Juab Wasps on Wednesday, Dec. 4, for the Lady Dinos home opener.