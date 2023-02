ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Offense has been a persistent problem for the Lady Panthers and unfortunately that continued on Friday night. Pinnacle never did reach double figures in any one quarter, putting a lot of pressure on its defense.

The visiting Cougars also exploited the Panthers’ plan on the offensive end, putting the game out of reach early. Monument Valley came in and took care of business 69-28.

Pinnacle (3-15, 0-4) will next prepare for Whitehorse (5-12, 3-1) on Friday.