Cougars Out-Wrestle Bulldogs

By Julie Johansen

In the last match before the regional tournament, the Canyon Middle School Cougars traveled to San Rafael for a match on Thursday afternoon.

Canyon View dominated the mat, winning 75-17. San Rafael won three matches by one major decision, one fall and one forfeit. Canyon View recorded 10 pins and three matches by decisions.

Both teams will be participating in the upcoming Castle Valley Athletic Association wrestling tournament with Helper Middle School and Mont Harmon Middle School. This day-long tournament will be at Mont Harmon Middle School on Thursday, Jan. 28.