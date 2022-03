ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Saturday, Green River traveled to Monument Valley to take on the Cougars. After a sluggish start, the visitors trailed 34-25.

The Pirates made it a game in the third quarter, cutting it down to two possessions. Unfortunately, Monument Valley put the contest away with a 27-point fourth quarter to win 81-63.

That wraps up the Pirates’ season as they end with a 3-19 overall record in fifth place in Region 23.