Cougars Snap Pirates’ Streak

On Thursday, the Lady Pirates set sail toward Monticello. Green River quickly proved it was the better team by doubling up the Buckaroos in the first quarter. The Pirates quickly turned the contest into a massacre and went on to win 74-45 for their third win in a row.

Abigail Erwin continued her dominate season with a 45-point performance, matching the offensive output of the entire Monticello squad. Jenilee Keener added 11 points while Rosa Barragan scored nine.

Saturday was a different story when Monument Valley came to town. Green River could not stop the Cougars early as they struck with 30 points in the first eight minutes. That was all the separation Monument Valley would need as this one was never close. The Cougars took it 72-53.

Only three Pirates got on the board, including Erwin with 24 points, Keener with 15 and Jordynne Gringerich with 14.

Green River (5-15, 3-3) will be home this week to face Tintic (4-12) on Thursday and Whitehorse (5-12, 3-1) on Saturday.