Cougars Take Down Dinos in Season Opener

The Carbon Dinos boys’ basketball team traveled to Roosevelt for a game against the Union Cougars in Wednesday night for their first game of the season. Union opened up the game with 17 points in the first quarter, holding the Dinos to 10 points.

Carbon found their rhythm in the second quarter, scoring 17 points, but the Cougars would score 18, bringing the score to 27-35 at the half. Union would outscore the Dinos again in the third quarter by three points, but the Dinos would finish outscoring Union in the fourth by two, bringing the score to 58-49, in favor of the Cougars.

Kyler Orth led the scoring for Carbon, with 16 points in the game. Carter Warburton and Logan Bennett had ten each for the Dinos. Carbon will host the South Summit Wildcats next for their season opener on Friday, Nov. 22.