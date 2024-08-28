Counties Honor Those Lost to Overdose with “A Light to Remember”

By Julene Reese

On Saturday, August 31, Utah residents will come together for the 6th annual “A Light to Remember” event, marking International Overdose Awareness Day with events in nine locations across the state. The day’s activities help recognize those who have died from an overdose and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind. Events focus on providing support, education, and understanding of what has become a public health crisis. In addition, naloxone, the life-saving medication that rapidly and temporarily reverses an opioid overdose, will be distributed.

Utah State University Extension’s Health Extension: Advocacy, Research, & Teaching (HEART) Initiative has been involved with “A Light to Remember” events since its inception in Utah. It continues to partner with local organizations and key stakeholders in the fight against overdose deaths.

In 2023, Utah reported over 600 opioid-related overdose deaths, with rural areas bearing the brunt of the crisis. Stigma, a shortage of resources, and limited access to healthcare have left these communities vulnerable, creating an urgent need for targeted outreach and support. As the opioid overdose epidemic continues to devastate communities, particularly in rural Utah, “A Light to Remember” seeks to provide hope through education, harm reduction, and a sense of community.

At each location, trained volunteers will distribute free naloxone kits and provide instructions on how to use the kits, empowering community members to act swiftly if an overdose occurs. This year, the program also offers Remember at Home Kits, designed to extend the reach to Utah’s most remote areas, where access to overdose prevention resources is often scarce.

“Our goal is to save lives and reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorder,” said Michelle Church, “A Light to Remember” executive director. “By equipping people with naloxone and the knowledge of how to use it, we’re not just raising awareness; we’re giving people the tools they need to protect their loved ones and communities.”

Ashley Yaugher, HEART faculty and event organizer in Carbon and Emery counties, said the events provide a safe space to remember loved ones without shame or stigma, which is critical in rural areas that continue to lead the state in overdose deaths.

“The education, connections, and resources shared at each event can save lives,” she said. “Our goal is to end overdose and encourage recovery from substance use disorders, and it is no surprise that National Recovery Month follows the event in September to encourage hope for a future without overdose.”

August 31 events will be held in Salt Lake City, Provo, Ogden, Logan, St. George, Huntington, Vernal, Moab, and Kanab. Each location will feature a candlelight vigil to honor those lost to overdose and booths offering information on local resources for substance use disorder treatment and recovery. Several event locations will have speakers from the recovery community, food trucks, and live music.

To learn more about individual county events and to request a Remember at Home kit, visit alighttoremember.life . Learn more about USU Extension’s HEART Initiative and statewide resources at extension.usu.edu/heart/.

For more information about “A Light to Remember,” contact Church at (801) 755-5444 or 4altragency@gmail.com.