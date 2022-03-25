Country Babe Beauty Opens in Huntington

Huntington City’s Main Street is now home to Country Babe Beauty, which is owned by Ashley Justice. The business received a warm welcome from the Emery County Business Chamber during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

At Country Babe Beauty, Justice specializes in gel manicures and pedicures as well as teeth whitening services. She has been providing beauty services to clients since 2019 when she graduated from the USU Eastern cosmetology program.

Country Babe Beauty is housed in a newly-remodeled location with room for growth. Justice will be adding to her team in the future and is working to obtain her instructor’s license in order to educate emerging beauty technicians.

Justice also offers homemade soaps and natural products in the salon with the goal to expand her products and services as the business grows.

Country Babe Beauty is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Justice at (435) 609-6077 or (435) 687-9333.