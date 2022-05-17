Country Lanes Celebrates Grand Opening

The long awaited grand opening of Country Lanes and KingPin Pizzeria was celebrated by the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon.

Owner Dennis Pawelek, along with his wife Jessica, purchased Jensen’s Country Lanes a few years ago and quickly got to work remodeling. “We have completely remodeled what was Country Lanes from the past and now we have Country Lanes for the future,” said Pawelek.

The lengthy remodel included the building being repainted inside and out, a completely new roof, along with an entire kitchen for the KingPin Pizzeria. However, one thing stayed the same: the iconic galaxy carpet for the video game floor. Pawelek expressed that it matched the atmosphere he was seeking.

Although the name is still the same, the bowling alley has been revived with more than just a fresh coat of paint. Country Lanes now offers a full-fledged pizzeria. The Pawelek family hired a private chef to develop the KingPin Pizzeria menu and trained the team to create the signature dishes. The pizzeria includes signature pizzas created with dough made from scratch daily and topped with fresh ingredients along with chicken wings smothered in custom sauces. For desert, scones with warm marshmallow butter are the highlight.

“I wanted to make sure that this just wasn’t bowling alley food,” said Pawelek.

The pizzeria isn’t the only new addition to the bowling alley. The video game floor is flashing with over a dozen new video games and the chance to win tickets to redeem for prizes. Pawelek expressed that he wanted Country Lanes to be more than just a bowling alley. His goal is to cater to families, whether they want to bowl, play video games or just enjoy some amazing food.

“[We offer] good food, fun for the kids but just an overall good atmosphere,” said Pawelek. “[This is] a community-based place where people can come and enjoy themselves and let loose.”

Community members can find Country Lanes at 1633 North Carbonville Road in Price. For more information or to order dinner to go, contact them at (435) 637-7203.