Country Rooter Welcomed to Emery County

During the Beat the Winter Blues Festival that was hosted in Castle Dale over the weekend, Country Rooter was welcomed to the area by the Emery County Business Chamber.

Chamber board members gathered with owners Randy and Daphne Kenney for the ribbon cutting ceremony, where it was explained that Country Rooter specializes in drain cleaning. Randy has 27 years of experience in the industry.

The company offers video inspections that allow them to view what may be happening in drain systems without the need to dig. Country Rooter is available to help with all drain cleaning needs, and those with clogged drains will find a great benefit in the area’s newest business.

According to the Emery County Business Chamber, the business serves both residential and commercial customers while offering internal mainline drain cleaning and internal mainline hydro-jetting. Country Rooter also sells products that are helpful in maintaining working drains, such as lenzyme powder, total C and Marc foaming root killer. In addition, the business offers water/sewer pipe repairs.

The chamber shared that Randy recently retired from his former job and is now focusing on his drain cleaning and inspection business. He and his family reside in Ferron and can be reached at (801) 413-6291 or (801) 831-5900.

“The Emery County Business Chamber wishes Country Rooter good luck with their business,” the chamber concluded.