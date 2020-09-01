COVID-19 Case Counts Adjust with Incoming Data

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced new cases of COVID-19, as well as adjustments to previous counts, in a report on Monday evening. The new cases include one in Carbon County and one in Grand County.

On Saturday, the health department reported 16 cases of the virus in Emery County, but that number has increased to 18. On the opposite side of the coin, Carbon County had 80 cases on Saturday, but that number has shifted to 79, which includes the newly-reported positive case.

“There was an adjustment made to county case counts as we learned more information about positive individuals,” the health department shared in the report.

Emery County has had the lowest case counts in the region since testing began. With 18 total cases, there have been 17 recoveries, leaving only one active case. No hospitalizations or deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County.

Carbon County is leading the region in case counts with 79 since testing began. Of these, 65 patients have recovered, leaving 14 active cases in the county. One patient is currently hospitalized in Carbon County while three other patients were formerly hospitalized but have since been released. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

Grand County has seen 55 cases of COVID-19 with only one active case at this time. There are no current hospitalizations of Grand County patients; however, two were formerly hospitalized. The lone COVID-19 death in the area was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

Over 9,059 COVID-19 tests have been conducted throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. For case breakdowns, see the graphs below.