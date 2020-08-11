COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise in Southeast Utah

In addition to the death of a COVID-19 patient on Tuesday, the Southeast Utah Health Department also announced six new cases within the region. The new cases include three from Carbon County and three from Grand County. A resident from Grand County, reportedly over the age of 85, passed away due to the virus.

Carbon County has seen 55 cases of the virus since testing began. Of these, 33 patients have recovered, leaving 22 active cases. Two patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 while another two were formerly hospitalized but have since been released.

In Grand County, there have been 52 cases of COVID-19. Seven cases remain active while 45 patients have recovered. There are no current hospitalizations; however, two patients were formerly hospitalized. There has been one death attributed to COVID-19 in Grand County.

Emery County has had 16 total cases of the virus. One case remains active while 15 patients have recovered. There have been no hospitalizations of the Emery County patients.

To date, there have been over 7,000 COVID-19 tests administered in Southeast Utah. For case breakdowns by age and gender, see the graphs below.