COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise in Southeast Utah

Between Friday and Saturday, Southeast Utah tallied 15 news cases of COVID-19, according to the Southeast Utah Health Department. This included six new cases in Carbon County, two in Emery County and seven in Grand County.

Since testing began, over 12,532 COVID-19 cases have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Of these, 306 have been positive, 49 of which remain active.

Carbon County leads the region with 166 confirmed cases of the virus, 25 of which remain active as 141 have recovered. Four Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 while five others were formerly hospitalized but have since been released. There have been no deaths attributed to the virus in Carbon County.

In Emery County, 56 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Eight cases remain active as 46 have recovered. There have been two deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County, both males in the 45-64 age range. In addition, one Emery County patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while four others were formerly hospitalized.

Grand County has tallied 84 cases of COVID-19. Sixteen cases remain active as 67 patients have recovered. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85. While no Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus, two were formerly hospitalized.

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 14 cases of the virus, one of which remains active while 13 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 10 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been three cases of the virus, none of which remain active. In the Grand School District, there have been three patients, one of which remains active as two have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.