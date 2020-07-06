COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise in Southeast Utah

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced that there have been a total of 44 COVID-19 cases within its district. Grand County leads the count with 20 positive cases.

To date, Grand County has had 20 COVID-19 cases, all of which have involved residents. Of these, 15 have recovered while five cases remain active.

In Emery County, there have been nine cases, eight of which have recovered. Carbon County has tallied 15 cases, 14 of which have recovered.

There have been over 4,600 COVID-19 tests conducted in the Southeast Utah region to date.