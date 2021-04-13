COVID-19 Cases Dip in Carbon, Emery Counties

Carbon and Emery counties continue to see a gradual decline in COVID-19 cases, according to the Southeast Utah Health Department.

On Monday evening, the health department reported the new cases of COVID-19 throughout the past four days. Carbon County has recorded one new case of the virus in that time while Emery County had none. Grand County tallied 15 new cases in that same time frame.

Throughout the region, 82 cases of the virus remain active, including 31 in Carbon County, nine in Emery County and 42 in Grand County. There are no current hospitalizations due to COVID-19. With this data, Carbon and Grand counties remain in the moderate transmission level while Emery County is in the low level.

While the Southeast Utah Health Department tracks new cases of COVID-19, vaccine distribution is continuing. As of Monday evening, 8,992 Southeast Utah residents are fully vaccinated. In total, 13,187 have received their first dose.