COVID-19 Cases Dwindle Locally

With only five active cases across the entire region, COVID-19 has significantly decreased over the recent weeks in Southeast Utah. According to a report from the Southeast Utah Health Department on Monday evening, there is one active case in Carbon County and four active cases in Grand County.

In the past seven days, 11 cases have been reported in the region. This includes three in Carbon County, two in Emery County and six in Grand County. With this data, the entire region remains in the low transmission level for the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 303 regional residents have been hospitalized due to the virus. In addition, 80 deaths of Southeast Utah residents have been attributed to COVID-19. This includes 46 in Carbon County, 28 in Emery County and six in Grand County.

While COVID-19 vaccines continue to be offered, the number of those vaccinated has essentially plateaued. To date, 20,728 regional residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. Those interested in more information on the vaccine or clinic hours may click here.