COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Increase in Southeast Utah

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced two new COVID-19 cases, as well a hospitalization due to the virus, on Sunday. The new cases and hospitalization stem from Grand County.

Since testing began, 65 people have tested positive in Southeast Utah, which includes Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Grand County has the most reported cases with 32. Of these, 22 patients have recovered from the virus and two have been hospitalized.

Carbon County has seen 22 confirmed cases. One patient has been hospitalized while 18 have recovered. In Emery County, 11 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Ten patients have recovered and there have been no hospitalizations.

To date, there have been over 5,300 tests conducted within the region. For case count breakdowns by age and gender, please see the graphs below.