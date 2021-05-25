COVID-19 Cases Remain Low in Carbon, Emery Counties

As distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine continues, active cases of the virus remain low in Carbon and Emery counties.

In the past two days, Carbon County has tallied five new cases of the virus while Emery County has had none. Grand County has recorded six new cases in that same time frame.

As of Friday morning, there are five active cases of COVID-19 in Carbon County. Emery County has four active cases while Grand County has 12. With this data, Carbon County is in the moderate transmission level while Emery County is in the low level. Grand County is in the high level.

While active cases of the virus continue to be tracked, vaccine distribution remains a priority. As of Friday morning, 14,889 regional residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In total, 15,325 residents have received their first dose.