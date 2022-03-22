COVID-19 Cases Remain Low in Southeast Utah

Southeast Utah has only eight active cases of COVID-19, according to a report released by the district health department on Monday evening. This includes four in Carbon County and two each in Emery and Grand counties.

Fourteen cases were reported in the past seven days, including seven in Carbon County, two in Emery County and five in Grand County. With this data, the entire region remains in the low transmission level for COVID-19.

No patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus. However, since the beginning of the pandemic, 257 patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications. Only 30 of these were fully vaccinated while 227 were unvaccinated.

To date, 77 regional deaths have been attributed to COVID-19. This includes 44 in Carbon County, 27 in Emery County and six in Grand County. Six of these deaths involved fully vaccinated patients while 71 were unvaccinated.

