COVID-19 Cases Spike in Southeast Utah

On Tuesday, the Southeast Utah Health Department reported that within the past four days, there has been 302 new COVID-19 cases reported within the region. This includes 175 in Carbon County, 96 in Emery County and 31 in Grand.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Carbon County residents that have contracted COVID-19 equals out to 4,265, of which 3,890 have recovered and three are currently hospitalized. In Emery County, there has been 2,059 cases with 1,824 recovered and two that are currently hospitalized. For Grand County, 1,989 cases have been contracted and 1,849 of those have recovered, with one currently hospitalized.

In the region, there has been a total of 73 deaths due to COVID-19. These numbers leave all three counties in the high transmission level.

More information on the virus can be found here and vaccine clinic hours may be found here.