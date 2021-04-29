COVID-19 Continues Downward Trend in Southeast Utah

A report from the Southeast Utah Health Department on Monday evening shows that COVID-19 continues to trend downward in the region as vaccinations continue to be administered.

Monday’s report announced nine active cases of the virus in Carbon County and only four active cases in Emery County. In the past four days, Carbon and Emery counties have both reported two new cases each of COVID-19. Both counties remain in the low transmission level for the virus.

Cases in Grand County are a bit higher on the scale with 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the past four days. There are 44 active cases of the virus in the county. With this data, Grand County remains in the high transmission level for COVID-19.

Distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine continues in Southeast Utah with 13,623 residents being fully vaccinated. In total, 14,586 have received their first dose. This week, the health department will be offering walk-in appointments for the vaccine.

In Price, this will take place at the Southeast Utah Health Department office on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day. In Grand County, walk-in appointments will be at the Grand Center on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.