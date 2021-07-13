COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike in Southeast Utah

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced a spike in COVID-19 related hospitalizations within the region. Eight residents are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus, including seven Carbon County residents and one Emery County resident.

In the past three days, Carbon County has reported 23 new cases of COVID-19. In that same time frame, Emery and Grand counties have tallied four apiece.

Total active cases of the virus in the region include 44 in Carbon County, seven in Emery County and five in Grand County. With this data, Carbon County is in the moderate transmission level for the virus while Emery and Grand counties are in the low level.

Vaccine distribution continues throughout the region with 15,952 Southeast Utah residents fully vaccinated against the virus. In total, 16,107 have received their first dose.