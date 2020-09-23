COVID-19 Numbers Continue to Rise in Southeast Utah

The Southeast Utah Health Department’s COVID-19 report on Tuesday evening included the announcement of seven new cases in the region. These cases includes six positives in Emery County as well as one in Carbon County.

The new cases in Emery County bring its total to 33 since testing began. Of these, 25 patients have recovered, leaving eight active cases. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths of Emery County patients due to the virus.

Carbon County leads the region with 110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since testing began. Sixteen cases remain active as 94 patients have recovered. While there are no active hospitalizations of Carbon County patients, four were formerly hospitalized due to the virus. No deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

Grand County has tallied 58 cases of the virus, one of which remains active as 56 patients have recovered. One COVID-19 patient, a Grand County man over the age of 85, died following complications from the virus. There a no current hospitalizations of Grand County patients; however, two were formerly hospitalized.

Over 11,073 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. For case breakdowns, see the graphs below.