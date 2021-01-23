COVID-19 Patient Dies in Southeast Utah

On Friday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced the second death of a COVID-19 patient this week. The patient was a Grand County resident.

“The individual who passed away was a male over the age of 85,” the health department shared. “The individual was hospitalized at the time of death.”

This is the 17th death within the region and the second death of a Grand County resident. The other death in Grand County was another man over the age of 85.

In Carbon County, there have been eight deaths, all including men that had been hospitalized. There have been seven deaths within Emery County, including five men in the 65-84 age range, one woman in the 45-64 age range and one woman in the 45-64 age range.