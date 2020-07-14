COVID-19 Patient Hospitalized in Southeast Utah

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced on Monday evening that a COVID-19 patient has been hospitalized. The patient is in Grand County, where there have been 28 cases of the virus.

With 28 cases, Grand County leads the region in the amount of COVID-19 cases. Of those, 18 have recovered and one has been hospitalized.

Carbon County has tallied 21 cases, 15 of which have recovered. Emery County has had 10 positive COVID-19 test results with nine recovered. No patients in Carbon or Emery counties have been hospitalized.

There have been over 4,860 COVID-19 tests conducted in the Southeast Utah region to date. Case breakdowns by age and gender can be found below.