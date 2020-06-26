COVID-19 Patients Recovering, New Case Added in Grand

On Friday, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that a new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Grand County. It was also reported that local cases have overwhelmingly positive recovery rates.

Grand County has had 13 positive cases as of Friday. Of these, 12 have recovered while the new case remains active.

In Carbon County, 14 patients have tested positive for the virus. All have recovered.

In Emery County, there have been nine total cases. Eight of these have recovered while one case remains active.

To date, an estimated 4,300 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Southeast Utah.